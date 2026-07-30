Sei Investments Co. Buys 183,919 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 183,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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