Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Sei Investments Co. Buys 226,600 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust $PBT

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Permian Basin Royalty Trust logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT - Free Report) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.91% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Basin Royalty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBT

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PBT opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.99% and a return on equity of 9,061.81%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust's previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust NYSE: PBT is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Established in 1980 by Apache Oil Company, the Trust does not engage in exploration or production activities. Instead, it owns net profit interests on specified acreage, allowing unitholders to participate directly in the cash flows generated by hydrocarbon extraction without bearing the costs or risks associated with day-to-day field operations.

The Trust’s interests cover acreage predominantly in Reeves and Loving Counties, where mature wells have been developed over several decades.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Permian Basin Royalty Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Permian Basin Royalty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Permian Basin Royalty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Permian Basin Royalty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
This AI fund posted a 34 percent annualized payout last month
This AI fund posted a 34 percent annualized payout last month
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines