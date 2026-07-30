Sei Investments Co. Buys 27,165 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,076 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of UL Solutions worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UL Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ULS. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 target price on UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UL Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULS

Insider Activity

In other UL Solutions news, CAO Karen K. Pepping sold 725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $70,861.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,934.68. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,294,305.28. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,705 shares of company stock worth $6,460,300. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UL Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ULS opened at $92.04 on Thursday. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $107.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. UL Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

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