Sei Investments Co. Buys 29,152 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,198 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of AECOM worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $205,499,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 154,065 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $44,166,000 after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:ACM opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

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