Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,053 Shares of Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,542 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Corpay worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Corpay by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,802 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,186 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Corpay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,439 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 over the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.69.

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Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $391.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Corpay, Inc has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $395.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.56.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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