Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,571 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,570 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,024 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,094 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $650,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,766. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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