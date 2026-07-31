Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,698 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,209,000 after purchasing an additional 178,677 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 993,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $302,697,000 after buying an additional 728,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Key Headlines Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS reached $5.26, well above the $4.56 consensus estimate and up from $3.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, also topping forecasts. JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2026

Adjusted EPS reached $5.26, well above the $4.56 consensus estimate and up from $3.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, also topping forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved sharply. Reported diluted EPS increased 98% to $4.59, net income attributable to common shareholders rose 92% to $215.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed 32% to $386.3 million, and operating cash flow increased 47% to $488.1 million. JLL Q2 revenue rises 11% to $6.9 billion

Reported diluted EPS increased 98% to $4.59, net income attributable to common shareholders rose 92% to $215.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed 32% to $386.3 million, and operating cash flow increased 47% to $488.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, while Real Estate Management Services grew 8%. Management also highlighted its Accelerate 2030 strategy and targeted full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90. JLL targets 2026 adjusted EPS

Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, while Real Estate Management Services grew 8%. Management also highlighted its Accelerate 2030 strategy and targeted full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases added support. JLL bought back $110 million of stock during the quarter and $410 million during the first half, with $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization.

JLL bought back $110 million of stock during the quarter and $410 million during the first half, with $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved but remains measured. Earnings estimates were raised and Barclays increased its price target to $368, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Barclays Raises JLL Price Target

Earnings estimates were raised and Barclays increased its price target to $368, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider activity are potential concerns. GuruFocus characterized JLL as overvalued after the rally, while reported insider transactions showed sales and no purchases in the past six months. These factors could limit further upside, particularly with the stock near its 52-week high. JLL valuation and GF Score

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 6.8%

NYSE JLL opened at $363.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $259.83 and a one year high of $363.89.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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