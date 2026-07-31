Sei Investments Co. Buys 87,653 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,512 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 87,653 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $303,862,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $670,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $871,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,705,579 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $385,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,046,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $252,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $30.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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