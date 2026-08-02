Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 221,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Hillman Solutions worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 11,388,518 shares of the company's stock worth $98,625,000 after purchasing an additional 916,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 71,052.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,854,382 shares of the company's stock worth $93,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,659,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 870,216 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,487,000 after purchasing an additional 230,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,518 shares of the company's stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Weiss Ratings lowered Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.25.

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Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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