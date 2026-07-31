Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,269 shares of the company's stock after selling 449,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1,275.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 1,737,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,910,000 after acquiring an additional 994,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 903,177 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,037,059 shares of the company's stock worth $64,702,000 after acquiring an additional 640,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.75.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 1,508 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.82. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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