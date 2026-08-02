Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,714 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ferrari alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 17,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations and full-year guidance was raised. Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Ferrari raises 2026 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and pricing power remain key profit drivers. Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Ferrari price target lifted on pricing power and personalization growth

Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari continues to return capital to shareholders. The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Ferrari periodic report on buyback program

The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Early demand for the Luce electric vehicle appears encouraging. CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Ferrari very pleased with orders for Luce EV

CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a significant overhang. After a roughly 98% run, commentary argues that Ferrari may be overvalued. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 38 and PEG ratio above 3, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger upside before bidding the shares higher. Ferrari stock could be overvalued despite its run

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ferrari from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $497.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $477.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $394.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $312.51 and a 12-month high of $504.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrari, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrari wasn't on the list.

While Ferrari currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here