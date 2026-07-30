Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107,106 shares of the company's stock after selling 927,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 28,231,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,391,000 after buying an additional 5,440,768 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 15.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515,096 shares of the company's stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 1,814,248 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 833.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,030,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,848,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $4,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CCC opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 0.51. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.17.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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