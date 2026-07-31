Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,916 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 84,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $711,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,762,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,062,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $520,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237,720 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 12.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Chipotle shares rise on quarterly earnings beat, raised outlook

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of expectations for $3.33 billion. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving transactions, value deals, menu changes and stronger digital engagement. Management also raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling greater confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Chipotle Q2 earnings call highlights growth strategy

Restaurant expansion remains a growth driver: Chipotle opened 100 locations during the quarter, while its Rewards program, digital channels and “Recipe for Growth” initiatives continue to support sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Analysts increase forecasts after strong Q2 results

Several analysts responded favorably: DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a buy rating, while TD Cowen and BTIG reaffirmed buy ratings with targets of $44 and $45, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals.

Options activity was elevated, with investors purchasing 54,598 call options, about 28% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased short-term bullish positioning but does not necessarily reflect a change in Chipotle’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Chipotle stock jumped on improving traffic

Margins remain a concern as labor and other operating costs pressure profitability. Management also acknowledged softer traffic in late July, partly linked to consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle said it was not involved in the outbreak. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings rally leaves valuation demanding, while Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $39 despite retaining an overweight rating. Investors may therefore focus increasingly on sustained traffic gains and margin recovery.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

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