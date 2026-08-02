Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of DaVita worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock worth $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock worth $167,807,000 after buying an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 636,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,037,000 after buying an additional 56,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $244.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average is $173.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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