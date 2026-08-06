Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC - Free Report) by 195.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,336 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of German American Bancorp worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 220.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 310.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.58.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.22 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. German American Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded German American Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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