Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,589 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,041 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of LifeStance Health Group worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFST. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 127.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 596,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 615.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,367,680 shares of the company's stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Bessler sold 894,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $9,059,633.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 539,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,467,799.19. The trade was a 62.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 5,899,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $47,315,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,310,115 shares in the company, valued at $186,947,122.30. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,612,394 shares of company stock worth $62,938,451. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $403.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LifeStance Health Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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