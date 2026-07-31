Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $76,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,878 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 745.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $83.35 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $418.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Merit Medical Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merit Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Merit reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, up from $1.01 a year earlier and well above the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $418.8 million, exceeding expectations of $405.3 million. Merit Medical Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Merit reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, up from $1.01 a year earlier and well above the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $418.8 million, exceeding expectations of $405.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved. GAAP operating margin expanded to 14.4% from 12.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin increased to 22.6% from 21.2%. GAAP EPS rose 20%, and non-GAAP EPS increased 18% year over year. Merit Medical Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

GAAP operating margin expanded to 14.4% from 12.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin increased to 22.6% from 21.2%. GAAP EPS rose 20%, and non-GAAP EPS increased 18% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised or reaffirmed above consensus. Merit provided 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.35, compared with the analyst consensus of $3.98. Revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion was in line with expectations, indicating that earnings growth and margin execution are key drivers of the outlook. Merit Medical Raises 2026 Outlook

Merit provided 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.35, compared with the analyst consensus of $3.98. Revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion was in line with expectations, indicating that earnings growth and margin execution are key drivers of the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and additional metric analysis may provide more detail on product demand, regional performance, and management’s expectations, but the headline release did not indicate a material change to the revenue outlook. MMSI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call transcript and additional metric analysis may provide more detail on product demand, regional performance, and management’s expectations, but the headline release did not indicate a material change to the revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Cash generation weakened year to date. Operating cash flow fell 11% to $110.0 million, while free cash flow declined 14% to $76.6 million. Investors may monitor whether this reflects temporary working-capital needs or a more persistent pressure on cash conversion. Merit Medical Q2 Financial Highlights

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $488,921.49. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,240. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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