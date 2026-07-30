Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 87,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $3,003,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in ASE Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,755 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ASE Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,399,553 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 125,324 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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ASE Technology Trading Down 6.8%

NYSE ASX opened at $31.63 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.03%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 96.0%. This is a boost from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. ASE Technology's payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

See Also

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