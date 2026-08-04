Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,359 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Scholar Rock worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company's stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 3.0%

SRRK stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 2,544 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $137,045.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,205,857.57. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kristina Burow sold 3,053 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $164,068.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 114,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,161,667.18. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $923,108 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Further Reading

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