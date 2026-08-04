Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,629 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of TransMedics Group worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.27.

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TransMedics Group Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.19. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $156.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $173.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,148.52. The trade was a 36.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Further Reading

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