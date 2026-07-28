Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,103 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of Repligen worth $32,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Repligen to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of RGEN opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 9.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.05 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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