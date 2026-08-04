Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 173.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,638,000 after purchasing an additional 690,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $58,083,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ICU Medical by 1,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ICU Medical by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth $32,445,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $176.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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