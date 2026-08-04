Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 131.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,537 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,081.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,201,872. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $803,832.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,676,371.84. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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