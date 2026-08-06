Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,262 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 458.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 330,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $13,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,962 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 165,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $9,024,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Thomas S. Timko bought 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $50,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 3,132 shares in the company, valued at $226,412.28. This trade represents a 28.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $8,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,104,432 shares in the company, valued at $348,055,833.60. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,982 shares of company stock worth $299,741 and sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Diebold Nixdorf from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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