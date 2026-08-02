Sei Investments Co. Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Argus set a $285.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna set a $345.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $286.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $7.65 from $7.21, FY2027 to $9.68 from $8.89, and FY2028 to $10.40 from $9.31. The firm also increased estimates for several upcoming quarters, signaling expectations for stronger profitability. J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock information

Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $7.65 from $7.21, FY2027 to $9.68 from $8.89, and FY2028 to $10.40 from $9.31. The firm also increased estimates for several upcoming quarters, signaling expectations for stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Notable quarterly revisions included Q3 2026 EPS rising to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.05 from $1.79, Q3 2027 to $3.16 from $2.93, and Q2 2028 to $2.49 from $2.14. These upgrades support the bullish case for JBHT’s longer-term earnings growth.

Notable quarterly revisions included Q3 2026 EPS rising to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.05 from $1.79, Q3 2027 to $3.16 from $2.93, and Q2 2028 to $2.49 from $2.14. These upgrades support the bullish case for JBHT’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, reinforcing the favorable analyst view. The estimate increases follow J.B. Hunt’s latest quarterly report, when the company exceeded both revenue and EPS expectations and posted year-over-year revenue growth.

Zacks Research maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, reinforcing the favorable analyst view. The estimate increases follow J.B. Hunt’s latest quarterly report, when the company exceeded both revenue and EPS expectations and posted year-over-year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Although the estimates were raised, Zacks’ FY2026 forecast of $7.65 EPS remains slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $7.75, suggesting that near-term upside expectations are positive but not uniformly above market forecasts.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.9%

JBHT stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $299.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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