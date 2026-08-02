Sei Investments Co. Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,470 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 350,122 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Sibanye Gold worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,944 shares of the company's stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,972 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 5,244,469 shares of the company's stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 279,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth $63,023,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 4,270,069 shares of the company's stock worth $52,607,000 after purchasing an additional 730,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 196.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Peter Menell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023.75. This represents a 148.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.93.

View Our Latest Report on SBSW

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold NYSE: SBSW is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

Further Reading

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