Sei Investments Co. Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,910 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 171,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Weiss Ratings raised Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $328,971.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,107. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

See Also

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