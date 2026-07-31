Sei Investments Co. Has $14.39 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.4%

BG stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.69. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business's revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS rose to $2.00 from $1.31 a year earlier, while revenue nearly doubled to $24.04 billion. Strong soybean and softseed processing and refining margins drove the improvement. Bunge Raises Outlook on Soybean, Softsead Outperformance

Second-quarter adjusted EPS rose to $2.00 from $1.31 a year earlier, while revenue nearly doubled to $24.04 billion. Strong soybean and softseed processing and refining margins drove the improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing stronger processing trends and Viterra-related synergies running ahead of plan. Bunge forecasts 2026 adjusted EPS

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing stronger processing trends and Viterra-related synergies running ahead of plan. Positive Sentiment: Bunge completed the $2 billion share-repurchase program associated with the Viterra transaction, including approximately $250 million of repurchases during the quarter. Zacks Research also upgraded BG from “hold” to “strong-buy.” BG Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Viterra Growth

Bunge completed the $2 billion share-repurchase program associated with the Viterra transaction, including approximately $250 million of repurchases during the quarter. Zacks Research also upgraded BG from “hold” to “strong-buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target implies substantial potential upside, but the target itself may be a weak near-term catalyst. More important for sentiment is whether earnings-estimate revisions continue improving. Wall Street Analysts See a 28.32% Upside in Bunge Global

Analysts’ consensus price target implies substantial potential upside, but the target itself may be a weak near-term catalyst. More important for sentiment is whether earnings-estimate revisions continue improving. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was not decisive across all benchmarks: $2.00 EPS exceeded the $1.97 consensus cited by some data providers but fell short of Zacks’ $2.03 estimate. The raised guidance midpoint also remains close to analyst expectations, limiting the upside surprise.

The earnings beat was not decisive across all benchmarks: $2.00 EPS exceeded the $1.97 consensus cited by some data providers but fell short of Zacks’ $2.03 estimate. The raised guidance midpoint also remains close to analyst expectations, limiting the upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned about a $1.67-per-share negative mark-to-market timing impact and weaker results in grain merchandising, milling, sugar and parts of the European soybean chain. These issues may have overshadowed the headline growth and contributed to the stock’s decline after earnings. Bunge Global Slides After Earnings as Strong Quarter Meets Tempered Outlook

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

See Also

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