Sei Investments Co. Has $14.54 Million Stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,711 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Gulfport Energy worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

GPOR opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.41. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $149.18 and a 52 week high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gulfport Energy

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

See Also

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