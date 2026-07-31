Sei Investments Co. Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,271 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.47% of Exponent worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exponent by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exponent by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 2,945 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $160,973.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $235,318.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,094,057.10. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,324 shares of company stock valued at $855,019. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Report on Exponent

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $64.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 18.07%.The company had revenue of $171.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Exponent's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Exponent's dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting Exponent

Here are the key news stories impacting Exponent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exponent reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $171.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.60, exceeding analyst expectations of roughly $150.5 million and $0.56, respectively. EPS increased from $0.52 in the year-earlier quarter, while operating profit rose 63.1% to $28.0 million. Exponent Q2 2026 earnings results

Exponent reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $171.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.60, exceeding analyst expectations of roughly $150.5 million and $0.56, respectively. EPS increased from $0.52 in the year-earlier quarter, while operating profit rose 63.1% to $28.0 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 net-revenue growth outlook to 9%-10%, citing expanding demand related to artificial intelligence. The upgraded guidance signals continued business momentum and was a key bullish takeaway from the earnings update. Exponent raises 2026 growth outlook

Management raised its 2026 net-revenue growth outlook to 9%-10%, citing expanding demand related to artificial intelligence. The upgraded guidance signals continued business momentum and was a key bullish takeaway from the earnings update. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, payable September 18 to shareholders of record September 4, and increased the company’s stock-repurchase authorization by $50 million. These actions provide additional capital-return support. Exponent dividend and repurchase authorization

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, payable September 18 to shareholders of record September 4, and increased the company’s stock-repurchase authorization by $50 million. These actions provide additional capital-return support. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend equates to an annualized payout of $1.24 per share and an indicated yield of about 1.9%, making it supportive for income-oriented investors but unlikely to materially change the investment case.

The dividend equates to an annualized payout of $1.24 per share and an indicated yield of about 1.9%, making it supportive for income-oriented investors but unlikely to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow was negative $1.0 million during the quarter, while total liabilities increased to $364.1 million. Although capital spending was limited to $2.5 million, the cash-flow result may temper enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Exponent financial details

Operating cash flow was negative $1.0 million during the quarter, while total liabilities increased to $364.1 million. Although capital spending was limited to $2.5 million, the cash-flow result may temper enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows 17 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including significant selling by Chief Executive Officer Catherine Corrigan. Such activity can raise investor caution even when operating results are strong.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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