Sei Investments Co. Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,807 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company's stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEI. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities set a $104.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.25.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.17. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,866.32. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $156,282,099. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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