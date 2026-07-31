Sei Investments Co. Has $15.59 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,558 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 235,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting CoStar Group

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. CoStar Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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