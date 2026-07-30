Sei Investments Co. Has $16.91 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,705 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of H&R Block worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $69,441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 976,069 shares during the period. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,314,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in H&R Block by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company's stock worth $196,542,000 after purchasing an additional 652,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,268 shares of the company's stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 611,265 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More H&R Block News

Here are the key news stories impacting H&R Block this week:

Positive Sentiment: HRB was highlighted among stocks making significant moves, reflecting continued market interest in the tax-preparation provider. Stocks making big moves yesterday

HRB was highlighted among stocks making significant moves, reflecting continued market interest in the tax-preparation provider. Positive Sentiment: Coverage has emphasized HRB’s strong performance, including a roughly 115% five-year gain, while some valuation analysis still views the shares as potentially below fair value. H&R Block stock looks below fair value H&R Block shares skyrocket

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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