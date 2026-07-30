Sei Investments Co. Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 20,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Glaukos worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Glaukos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially exceeded expectations: Q2 2026 net sales reached a record $185.6 million, up approximately 50% year over year and well above the roughly $151 million analyst consensus. The company’s quarterly loss of $0.14 per share was also narrower than the expected $0.21–$0.28 loss and improved from $0.24 a year earlier. Glaukos Q2 earnings report

Q2 2026 net sales reached a record $185.6 million, up approximately 50% year over year and well above the roughly $151 million analyst consensus. The company’s quarterly loss of $0.14 per share was also narrower than the expected $0.21–$0.28 loss and improved from $0.24 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Glaukos forecast 2026 revenue of $680 million to $700 million, versus the prior consensus estimate of approximately $630 million. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for continued demand across its glaucoma and other eye-care products. Glaukos second-quarter financial results

Glaukos forecast 2026 revenue of $680 million to $700 million, versus the prior consensus estimate of approximately $630 million. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for continued demand across its glaucoma and other eye-care products. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress supports longer-term growth: The pivotal trial of the PRESERFLO MicroShunt for treatment-resistant glaucoma has completed enrollment, an important step toward potential regulatory and commercial expansion. PRESERFLO MicroShunt trial enrollment

The pivotal trial of the PRESERFLO MicroShunt for treatment-resistant glaucoma has completed enrollment, an important step toward potential regulatory and commercial expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with multiple buy or outperform ratings and recent price targets ranging from $150 to $175. However, UBS initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 target, indicating valuation concerns after the stock’s strong run. UBS Glaukos coverage

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with multiple buy or outperform ratings and recent price targets ranging from $150 to $175. However, UBS initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 target, indicating valuation concerns after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow remain weak: Glaukos continues to report an operating and net loss, while operating cash flow was negative during the quarter. Continued investment and losses could limit near-term earnings upside.

Glaukos continues to report an operating and net loss, while operating cash flow was negative during the quarter. Continued investment and losses could limit near-term earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares for approximately $1.6 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its significance as a discretionary bearish signal, but broader recent insider activity has consisted of sales rather than purchases. Glaukos insider sale

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GKOS

Glaukos Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $161.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $166.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.93 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The company's revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,528 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,921.28. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,960. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,273 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,003. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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