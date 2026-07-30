Sei Investments Co. Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,755 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 689,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $255,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $33.67 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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