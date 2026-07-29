Sei Investments Co. Has $25.72 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,795 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after buying an additional 71,779 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company's stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 3.0%

BUD stock opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.90%.The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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