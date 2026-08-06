Sei Investments Co. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,643 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.69% of Metallus worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Metallus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metallus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Metallus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Metallus by 8.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Metallus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metallus Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:MTUS opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.08 million, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Metallus had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTUS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metallus presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTUS

Metallus Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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