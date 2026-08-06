Sei Investments Co. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,869,731 shares of the company's stock worth $151,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 312.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $261,230.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $657,395.20. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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