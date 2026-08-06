Sei Investments Co. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,471 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Capri worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capri alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,525,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capri by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company's stock worth $79,282,000 after purchasing an additional 724,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,759,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,165,618 shares of the company's stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 557,955 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $50,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capri

Key Stories Impacting Capri

Here are the key news stories impacting Capri this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capri reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share , exceeding the $0.40 consensus estimate and improving from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue of $769 million also topped expectations of approximately $756 million. Capri Holdings Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Capri reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $0.40 consensus estimate and improving from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue of also topped expectations of approximately $756 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance of $2.15 is modestly above the roughly $2.13 analyst consensus, indicating management still expects profitability to hold up despite near-term sales challenges. Capri Holdings Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.25 million. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Capri has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Capri, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capri wasn't on the list.

While Capri currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here