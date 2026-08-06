Sei Investments Co. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,116 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of Kestra Medical Technologies worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,369,429 shares of the company's stock worth $115,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 951,008 shares of the company's stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 612,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $11,036,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,775,000 after buying an additional 428,996 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kestra Medical Technologies

Insider Activity at Kestra Medical Technologies

In other Kestra Medical Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 13,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $311,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,552.10. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $312,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 395,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,229,668.27. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 143,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of KMTS opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.58. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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