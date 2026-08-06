Sei Investments Co. Has $4.87 Million Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG - Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,782 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 226,089 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.75% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,531 shares of the company's stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,654 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 310,837 shares of the company's stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG

Key Headlines Impacting First Watch Restaurant Group

Here are the key news stories impacting First Watch Restaurant Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 15.2% year over year to $354.7 million, exceeding analysts’ $351.6 million estimate. Same-restaurant sales increased 3.4%, while 18 system-wide restaurants opened across 15 states. First Watch Q2 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 15.2% year over year to $354.7 million, exceeding analysts’ $351.6 million estimate. Same-restaurant sales increased 3.4%, while 18 system-wide restaurants opened across 15 states. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a plan to open approximately 50 company-operated restaurants annually beginning in 2027, signaling confidence in the brand’s long-term unit-growth opportunity. The company also reported $34.5 million of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. First Watch 2027 Expansion Plan

Management outlined a plan to open approximately 50 company-operated restaurants annually beginning in 2027, signaling confidence in the brand’s long-term unit-growth opportunity. The company also reported $34.5 million of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: First Watch guided to fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $133 million to $136 million and revenue of approximately $1.4 billion, broadly in line with consensus expectations. First Watch 2026 Guidance

First Watch guided to fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $133 million to $136 million and revenue of approximately $1.4 billion, broadly in line with consensus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $0.04, below estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06, although it improved from $0.03 a year earlier. Net income was only $2.3 million, highlighting continued pressure from the company’s low profit margin. First Watch Q2 Earnings Miss

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $796.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $354.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc NASDAQ: FWRG operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company's casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

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