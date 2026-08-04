Sei Investments Co. Has $6.12 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) by 168.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,057 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 383,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of PagSeguro Digital worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,185 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 93.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.98.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PagSeguro Digital

In related news, insider Da Silva Ricardo Dutra sold 25,000 shares of PagSeguro Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

See Also

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