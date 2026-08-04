Sei Investments Co. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,857 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 642,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 108,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 892,766 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 444,045 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.39.

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Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The business had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

See Also

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