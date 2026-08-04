Sei Investments Co. Has $7.03 Million Position in IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,045 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of IMAX worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMAX. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in IMAX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,910 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $418,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 89,208 shares of the company's stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 150,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Odyssey generated more than $50 million in global IMAX ticket sales for a third consecutive weekend. CEO Richard Gelfond said the film’s performance continues to “defy gravity,” describing the momentum as a potential “flywheel” for IMAX’s business and brand. The Odyssey fuels Imax stock to all-time high

The Odyssey generated more than $50 million in global IMAX ticket sales for a third consecutive weekend. CEO Richard Gelfond said the film’s performance continues to “defy gravity,” describing the momentum as a potential “flywheel” for IMAX’s business and brand. Positive Sentiment: Strong audience demand is extending the film’s premium-format run. Additional 70mm IMAX screenings for The Odyssey have been added through September, while new screenings at London’s BFI IMAX reportedly sold out in less than 30 minutes. These developments support higher screen utilization and continued premium ticket revenue. The Odyssey extends 70 mm IMAX run

Strong audience demand is extending the film’s premium-format run. Additional 70mm IMAX screenings for The Odyssey have been added through September, while new screenings at London’s BFI IMAX reportedly sold out in less than 30 minutes. These developments support higher screen utilization and continued premium ticket revenue. Positive Sentiment: The film was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, highlighting the format’s appeal to major filmmakers. The Nolan-related production story may strengthen IMAX’s reputation and help attract more large-scale productions to the platform. The Keighley Camera

The film was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, highlighting the format’s appeal to major filmmakers. The Nolan-related production story may strengthen IMAX’s reputation and help attract more large-scale productions to the platform. Neutral Sentiment: IMAX will begin showing Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday while sharing screens with The Odyssey. The arrangement preserves access to another major blockbuster, but may limit the exclusive screen time and revenue contribution from either movie. Spider-Man and The Odyssey are splitting up IMAX screens

IMAX Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of IMAX opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. IMAX Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. IMAX had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Further Reading

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