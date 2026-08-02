Sei Investments Co. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,681 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $133,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 146,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 56,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 116,873 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Amneal reported revenue of approximately $796 million, GAAP net income of $58 million, adjusted EBITDA of $206 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Amneal reported revenue of approximately $796 million, GAAP net income of $58 million, adjusted EBITDA of $206 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with a prior outlook near $3.1 billion, suggesting continued confidence in demand and operating performance. AMRX Down Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, 2026 Revenue Outlook Raised

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with a prior outlook near $3.1 billion, suggesting continued confidence in demand and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Debt repricing should reduce interest expense. The company completed a July debt repricing, which is expected to lower borrowing costs and support future earnings and cash flow. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company completed a July debt repricing, which is expected to lower borrowing costs and support future earnings and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: EPS guidance was broadly in line with consensus. Amneal forecast 2026 EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 versus the $0.97 consensus estimate. While the midpoint is slightly above expectations, the range does not represent a major upward revision.

Amneal forecast 2026 EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 versus the $0.97 consensus estimate. While the midpoint is slightly above expectations, the range does not represent a major upward revision. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits after the earnings-driven rally. The strong quarterly beat and revenue outlook improvement were likely already reflected in the stock after its recent advance, leaving limited upside when full-year earnings guidance was only modestly better than expectations. Amneal beats expectations in strong Q2 2026

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.52 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 584.46%. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $450,557.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,960.40. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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