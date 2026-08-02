Sei Investments Co. Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,061 shares of the security and automation business's stock after selling 346,947 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of ADT worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 151.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. ADT had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.99%. ADT's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ADT's payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In related news, EVP Fawad Ahmad purchased 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $50,086.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

Key Headlines Impacting ADT

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. ADT reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose approximately 2% year over year to $1.312 billion, above analysts’ expectations. ADT Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ADT reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose approximately 2% year over year to $1.312 billion, above analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow improved sharply. Operating cash flow increased 18% to $666 million, and adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT now expects adjusted free cash flow to grow approximately 30% in 2026. ADT Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow increased 18% to $666 million, and adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT now expects adjusted free cash flow to grow approximately 30% in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. ADT maintained adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $0.91 and lifted revenue guidance to about $5.2 billion, above the roughly $5.1 billion analyst consensus. The company also projects approximately 2% growth in revenue and adjusted EPS.

ADT maintained adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $0.91 and lifted revenue guidance to about $5.2 billion, above the roughly $5.1 billion analyst consensus. The company also projects approximately 2% growth in revenue and adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remained substantial. ADT returned $684 million through repurchases and dividends during the first half of 2026, including $478 million of second-quarter buybacks. It declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10.

ADT returned $684 million through repurchases and dividends during the first half of 2026, including $478 million of second-quarter buybacks. It declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. Positive Sentiment: New growth initiatives—including the self-installed ADT Blu offering, expansion of ADT+, AI-powered customer service and Wi-Fi-based presence sensing—could broaden customer acquisition and improve operating efficiency.

New growth initiatives—including the self-installed ADT Blu offering, expansion of ADT+, AI-powered customer service and Wi-Fi-based presence sensing—could broaden customer acquisition and improve operating efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Core recurring monthly revenue declined 1% to $360 million, while gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%, highlighting continued competitive and retention challenges.

Core recurring monthly revenue declined 1% to $360 million, while gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%, highlighting continued competitive and retention challenges. Negative Sentiment: GAAP income from continuing operations fell 8% to $155 million, and adjusted income declined 6% to $180 million as selling, general and administrative expenses increased. A consumer report alleging an unauthorized five-year contract extension also presents a potential customer-service and reputational risk. Customer Contract Dispute

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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