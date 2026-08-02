Sei Investments Co. Has $9.35 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,406 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of DT Midstream worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DT Midstream this week:

Positive Sentiment: DT Midstream reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $305 million and revenue of $332.57 million, exceeding analysts’ $325.84 million estimate. Net income was $112 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, up from $1.04 a year earlier. DT Midstream Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

DT Midstream reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $305 million and revenue of $332.57 million, exceeding analysts’ $325.84 million estimate. Net income was $112 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, equivalent to approximately $3.52 annually and a 2.6% yield. Investors of record on September 21 will receive payment on October 15.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, equivalent to approximately $3.52 annually and a 2.6% yield. Investors of record on September 21 will receive payment on October 15. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors modestly raised its long-term EPS forecasts to $5.24 for fiscal 2027 and $5.55 for fiscal 2028, indicating expectations for continued earnings growth beyond 2026.

US Capital Advisors modestly raised its long-term EPS forecasts to $5.24 for fiscal 2027 and $5.55 for fiscal 2028, indicating expectations for continued earnings growth beyond 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target from $153 to $147 and assigned a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies upside from the reported $138.13 share price, but the reduction signals less near-term appreciation potential.

Mizuho lowered its price target from $153 to $147 and assigned a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies upside from the reported $138.13 share price, but the reduction signals less near-term appreciation potential. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS of $1.09 fell short of the $1.17 consensus estimate by $0.08, despite the revenue beat. This earnings shortfall may weigh on the stock’s valuation.

Quarterly EPS of $1.09 fell short of the $1.17 consensus estimate by $0.08, despite the revenue beat. This earnings shortfall may weigh on the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.42–$4.82 has a midpoint of $4.62, below the approximately $4.78 analyst consensus, suggesting limited near-term earnings upside.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $152.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $332.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DT Midstream from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DT Midstream from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTM

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Further Reading

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