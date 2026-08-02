Sei Investments Co. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) by 225.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,235 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 240,429 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Millrose Properties worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Millrose Properties by 3,090.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Millrose Properties by 984.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Millrose Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Millrose Properties currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Millrose Properties had a net margin of 64.96% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 135.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio is 110.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 4,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $121,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,820. This trade represents a 14.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Richman purchased 40,000 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $1,092,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,040. This trade represents a 90.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 240,532 shares of company stock worth $6,567,048. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report).

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