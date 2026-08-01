Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,082 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 181,405,955 shares of the company's stock worth $8,324,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468,651 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,354,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,652,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,215,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,228,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,069,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755,354 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $42.55 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brookfield's payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here