Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,303 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, exceeding the $1.14 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $6.74 billion. Stronger performance from its energy-trading business helped offset weaker electric and gas operations. DTE Energy tops quarterly profit estimates

DTE reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, exceeding the $1.14 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $6.74 billion. Stronger performance from its energy-trading business helped offset weaker electric and gas operations. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73 and outlined expected 6% to 8% annual operating EPS growth through 2030. The company also expects regulatory approval for a Google-related project in September, potentially supporting future demand and investment growth. DTE outlines long-term EPS growth

Management reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73 and outlined expected 6% to 8% annual operating EPS growth through 2030. The company also expects regulatory approval for a Google-related project in September, potentially supporting future demand and investment growth. Positive Sentiment: DTE invested more than $2.6 billion in its utilities during the first half of 2026, including over $900 million for electric reliability, and advanced a $1.6 billion battery-storage investment covering eight Michigan projects. These initiatives could strengthen the regulated asset base over time. DTE Energy second-quarter accomplishments

DTE invested more than $2.6 billion in its utilities during the first half of 2026, including over $900 million for electric reliability, and advanced a $1.6 billion battery-storage investment covering eight Michigan projects. These initiatives could strengthen the regulated asset base over time. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $148 to $150 but maintained a “market perform” rating, signaling modest potential upside without a strong bullish conviction.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $148 to $150 but maintained a “market perform” rating, signaling modest potential upside without a strong bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: DTE issued a request for proposals for up to 800 megawatts of projects in MISO states, which could expand its clean-energy supply but also require substantial capital. DTE seeks 800 MW from MISO projects

DTE issued a request for proposals for up to 800 megawatts of projects in MISO states, which could expand its clean-energy supply but also require substantial capital. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter operating EPS declined year over year to $1.32 from $1.36, despite the headline earnings beat. Investors may also be concerned that large reliability, storage and infrastructure investments could pressure near-term cash flow.

Second-quarter operating EPS declined year over year to $1.32 from $1.36, despite the headline earnings beat. Investors may also be concerned that large reliability, storage and infrastructure investments could pressure near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Political scrutiny over DTE-related campaign contributions and groups supporting Detroit-area races could increase regulatory and reputational risks. Political scrutiny of DTE contributions

Political scrutiny over DTE-related campaign contributions and groups supporting Detroit-area races could increase regulatory and reputational risks. Negative Sentiment: Extended outages during the July 4 weekend remain an operational concern, even though DTE attributed them to rapidly developing storms. Reliability issues can contribute to higher costs and customer or regulatory pressure. DTE explains July 4 outages

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $143.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.00%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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